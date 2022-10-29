Mumbai, October 29: Commuters in the city will face some difficulties on Sunday, October 30 as local train services on Central Railway's and Western Railway's suburban sections in Mumbai will be affected due to mega block that is to be undertaken on some lines. The railways will carry out maintenance work on tracks, overhead and signalling equipment.

Western Railway: Jumbo Block

There is no day block on the Western line on Sunday. A jumbo block of four hours will be taken on the slow and fast lines between Goregaon and Santacruz stations between 00.25 am and 04.25 am on October 30. During the block period, all down fast line trains will be operated on the down slow line and all up slow line suburban trains will be operated on the up fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. Sunday Mega Block Update: No Jumbo Block on Western Line on August 28

Central Railway: Mega Block

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday.

Matunga - Mulund up and down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. Down fast leaving CSMT from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Matunga and Mulund. Fast trains beyond Thane will be rediverted on DOWN fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Up fast leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Mulund and Matunga.

Harbour line:

Kurla - Vashi up and down Harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/ Vashi down Harbour from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Panvel/Belapur/Vashi -CSMT from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

However, Special services will run on CSMT - Kurla and Panvel - Vashi sections during the block period. Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/ Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

