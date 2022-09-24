On Friday, the Central Railway said that it will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday, September 25. There will be a mega block on the Matunga-Thane Up and Dn Slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm. Besides, Up Slow line services leaving Kalyan from 10.25 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Thane and Matunga. There will also be a mega block on the Harbour line. As per Central Railway's statement, the mega block on Sunday on the Harbour line will be from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti to Bandra Dn from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Mega Block on Sunday, September 25

Mega Block on 25.09.2022 https://t.co/5qxRnuvupi — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 23, 2022

Five-Hour Jumbo Block On up and Down Slow Lines

The Western Railway has also announced a five-hour jumbo block on Up and Down slow lines on Sunday, September 25 between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

