The Western Railway on Friday took to social media to inform passengers about the mega block. In a tweet, the Western Railway said that no "Jumbo Block" will be carried out on Western Railway's Mumbai Suburban section on Sunday, August 28. "Passengers kindly take note," the Western Railway said in its tweet.

Check Tweet:

Passengers kindly take note. No Jumbo Block will be carried out on Western Railway's Mumbai Suburban section on Sunday, 28th August, 2022 @RailMinIndia@drmbct pic.twitter.com/Yrxszf2JXp — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 26, 2022

