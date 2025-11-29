Is There Sunday Mega Block on November 30, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, November 29: Mumbai’s suburban rail network will operate under multiple restrictions on Sunday, November 30, 2025, as Central Railway carries out a scheduled Mumbai Mega Block for essential track, signal, and overhead equipment maintenance. While the Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour Lines will be affected, the Uran and Western Lines will function normally.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and keep additional travel time in hand. Although special arrangements will be made on certain routes, passengers should expect delays, diversions, and cancellations during the block period. Mumbai Local Train Accident: 4 Injured After Being Hit by Train Near Sandhurst Road Railway Station (Watch Video).

CENTRAL LINE

A mega block will be imposed between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar on the Up and Down slow corridors from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm.

• Down slow services departing CSMT between 10:48 hrs and 15:45 hrs will be diverted to the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla. They will rejoin the slow line at Vidyavihar. Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: Brawl Between Women Inside Ladies Coach Allegedly Over Seat Goes Viral.

• Up slow services departing Ghatkopar between 10:19 hrs and 15:52 hrs will run on the Up fast line from Vidyavihar to CSMT, halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla.

HARBOUR LINE

A block will be operational between Vashi and Panvel on the Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

• Up Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10:33 hrs to 15:49 hrs

• Down Harbour line services towards Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT from 09:45 hrs to 15:12 hrs

— All these services will remain cancelled.

TRANSHARBOUR LINE

Only Thane–Vashi operations will remain functional during the block window from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

• Up Trans-Harbour services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11:02 hrs to 15:53 hrs

• Down Trans-Harbour services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10:01 hrs to 15:20 hrs

—These services will be cancelled.

Special local trains will run between CSMT Mumbai and Vashi during the block.

Trans-Harbour services will be available only between Thane–Vashi/Nerul in the block duration.

URAN LINE

All trains on the Uran corridor will operate as per normal schedule.

No block announced.

Mumbai Mega Block on November 30

WESTERN LINE

Western Railway has not scheduled any block, and suburban operations will continue unaffected.

Commuters are advised to check updated schedules and plan their Sunday travel accordingly.

