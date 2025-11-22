Is There Sunday Mega Block on November 23, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, November 22: Mumbai’s suburban rail network will operate with significant restrictions on Sunday, November 23, 2025, as Central Railway undertakes a scheduled Mumbai Mega Block for essential track, signal, and overhead equipment maintenance. While the Central Line will see major diversions, the Trans-Harbour, Uran, and Western Lines will remain unaffected.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Special train arrangements will be made on certain sections to ease inconvenience, but passengers should expect delays, diversions, and cancellations during the block period. Why Is There a ‘Staircase to Nowhere’ at Mumbai Metro Aqua Line’s Cuffe Parade Station? MMRCL Responds After Photo Goes Viral.

CENTRAL LINE

A mega block will be implemented between Thane and Kalyan on the Up and Down fast corridorsfrom 10:40 am to 3:40 pm.

• Down Fast/Semi-Fast trains leaving CSMT between 09:34 hrs and 15:03 hrs will be diverted to the Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan, with additional halts at Kalva, Mumbra, and Diva. These services will reach their destinations around 10 minutes late.

• Up Fast/Semi-Fast trains departing Kalyan from 10:28 hrs to 15:40 hrs will run on the Up Slow line, halting at Diva, Mumbra, and Kalva, before rejoining the Fast line at Mulund. These trains will also face a 10-minute delay.

• Down Mail/Express services from CSMT/Dadar will operate via the 5th line between Thane and Kalyan.

• Up Mail/Express trains arriving CSMT/Dadar will be routed through the 6th linebetween Kalyan–Thane/Vikhroli.

HARBOUR LINE

A 12-hour block will be in effect between Belapur and Panvel until 11:45 am on Sunday, resulting in cancellation of services on this section during the block period. Haj 2026: Centre to Host National Conference in Mumbai on November 22 to Finalise Preparations for Hajj Pilgrimage.

TRANSHARBOUR LINE

No block has been scheduled; services will run normally.

Major Disruptions on Central Line, Harbour Section Shut Till 11:45 AM

URAN LINE

All trains on the Uran corridor will operate as per regular timings.

WESTERN LINE

Western Railway has not announced any block for the day, and suburban operations will continue without interruption.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and expect delays on impacted routes.

Fact check

Claim : General perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai, which affects local train services. Conclusion : There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on November 23, 2025. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Central and Harbour lines while the Western, Transharbour and Uran lines will remain unaffected. Full of Trash Clean

