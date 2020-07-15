Shillong, July 15: All entry points of Meghalaya will be closed for a week's period between July 24 and 31, announced the state government on Wednesday. The move is aimed at reducing the transmission of COVID-19, with the number of cases recently rising in the Northeastern state. Assam: Lockdown Extended in Entire Kamrup Metropolitan Region Including Guwahati Till July 19.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, while speaking to reporters, said the restrictions would be strictly enforced. The rationale behind sealing the borders is to prevent COVID-19 infected persons from entering the state.

All five entry points to the hill-state, including Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Halliday Ganj will remain shut for the seven days. Police deployment could be escalated to prevent unchecked entry.

Update by ANI

Government has decided to close all entry points of the State (Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla & Hallidayganj) from 24th-31st July, 2020: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XgGR5uozgx — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Meghalaya has so far reported 319 cases of coronavirus, including 271 active infections and 46 patients who have been discharged. The number of cases surged by 12 as per the last update.

While the numbers are way lower as compared to the nationwide tally, authorities in Meghalaya are on the edge as the COVID-19 cases are rising incrementally in neighbouring Assam. The state is worst-affected in the entire Northeast region has so far reported 17,807 cases.

