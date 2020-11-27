Srinagar, November 27: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday alleged that she had been detained and even her daughter put under house arrest to prevent them from visiting PDP leader Waheed Parra's family since he was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday. Accusing the state administration of bias, Mehbooba alleged that she was prevented from meeting with the family of Parra on the pretext of security while BJP Ministers were allowed to travel across Kashmir.

"I have been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, the J&K administration has refused to allow me to visit Waheed Parra's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers and their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case," the Peoples Democratic Party leader tweeted. She claimed that her daughter Iltija Mufti, who wanted to visit Parra's home and meet his family, has also been placed under house arrest. Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019.

Mehbooba Mufti's Tweet

Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case. pic.twitter.com/U5KlWzW3FQ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 27, 2020

"Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges and I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed's family," she posted on Twitter.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested PDP leader Waheed Parra in connection with the case of arrested Deputy SP Devinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu. Parra was accused of supporting the HM through a conspiracy. Singh and Babu were arrested in January while travelling from Srinagar to Jammu.

