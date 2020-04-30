MHA Directs States to Ensure Free Movement of Trucks Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Tells Them Not to Ask for Separate Passes From Drivers at Borders

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 30: The Union Ministry for Home Affairs on Thursday issued a circular directing the states to ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers, including empty trucks amid the coronavirus lockdown. Also, the Home Ministry asked the states not to ask for separate passes at inter-state borders across the country.

Stating that the measure has been taken to maintain the supply chain of goods and, services in the country, Home Ministry spokesperson said, "Ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers, incl empty trucks. Local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country. This is essential to maintain supply chain of goods & services in the country." Coronavirus Lockdown: MHA to Issue New Guidelines, Relaxations in Many Districts From May 4.

Here's the tweet by PIB Home Affairs.

MHA to States: Ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers, incl empty trucks. Local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country. This is essential to maintain supply chain of goods & services in the country.#COVID19 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/zpLXiLKK2a — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 30, 2020

Issued on the 37th day of the second phase of the lockdown, the order said: "All goods traffic will be allowed to ply. Movement of all trucks and other goods and carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid licence, an empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods or for pick up of goods."

The MHA order comes days after reports arrived that movement of trucks was not allowed freely and local authorities were insisting upon separate passes. Earlier too on April 3 and April 12, similar letters were issued by the ministry. The order aid that there is no "ambiguity" at the ground level and movement of traffic of trucks and goods carriers is allowed without any hindrance.