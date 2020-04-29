Coronavirus Lockdown: MHA to Issue New Guidelines, Relaxations in Many Districts From May 4

Vehicles being checked during coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 29: The government on Wednesday said it will soon issue new guidelines for the nationwide lockdown imposed because of coronavirus (COVID-19). The new guidelines related to the lockdown will come into effect from May 4, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Details will be communicated in the days to come, the MHA spokesperson said on Twitter. MHA Allows Interstate Travel For Migrant Workers, Students & Tourists Stranded Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

"New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come," said the MHA spokesperson. This comes less than a week before the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. The government said strict lockdown will be followed till May 3, adding that shutdown caused "tremendous gains and improvement in the situation". Coronavirus Cases Reach 31,787 in India, Death Toll Rises to 1008 After Biggest Spike in Past 24 Hours.

MHA Tweets on New Lockdown Guidelines:

New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.#Corona Update#StayHomeStaySafe @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25. The lockdown was further extended till May 3. Earlier today, the government allowed the movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and others stranded at various places due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown that is in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic. A circular to the states and union territories by MHA has been issued.

This marks a major development in the opening of the lockdown as hundreds of thousands of workers are stranded at shelter homes in far off places, away from their homes. Earlier, the MHA had allowed opening of standalone shops, adding that the order does not apply to COVID-19 containment zones or liquor stores. No shops have been allowed to open in multi-brand or single brand malls, it had said.