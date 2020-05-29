Migrant Worker Anup Ojha Eats 40 Rotis in Breakfast And 10 Plates of Rice For Lunch at Quarantine Centre in Bihar's Buxar Area

Migrant Worker (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Bihar, May 29: Authorities at the Manjhwari Quarantine Centre in Buxar district were shocked to know about the eating habits of the 23-year-old migrant worker Anup Ojha. The man was reported to be consuming 40 rotis (chapatis) in the breakfast and around eight to 10 plates of rice during lunch every day. Recently when at the quarantine centre, 'litti' was cooked, he had consumed 83 of them.

After the cook refused to make 40 rotis daily for him, now rice is being served to him during both breakfast and lunch. Due to his huge consumption, there was a shortage of food grains and other food supplies were reported. Bihar officials decided to visit the quarantine centre to enquire about this unusual incident there. The migrant had returned from Rajasthan and was quarantined at the centre. Bhopal: 50-Year-Old Migrant Worker Home Quarantined After Returning Via Shramik Special Train, Wife Allegedly Elopes With Lover.

The officials were no doubt shocked by the amount the man can consume, but they decided to let the man have as much food as he pleases. An official quoted in a Deccan Herald report, said, “Ojha’s quarantine period is about to end. We have instructed the cook that he should not be deprived of food. Nor there should be any slash in his diet. Let him have whatever he wants." Ojha's quarantine period is about to end and he had reportedly gone to Rajasthan to search for a job and it was when the nationwide lockdown was imposed.