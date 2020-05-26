Bhopal: 50-Year-Old Migrant Worker Home Quarantined After Returning Via Shramik Special Train, Wife Allegedly Elopes With Lover

Shramik Special Trains |(Photo Credits: PTI) Representational Image

Bhopal, May 26: A quarantined migrant worker in Bhopal complained to police that his wife has allegedly eloped with her lover. According to a Times of India report, police have registered a missing person complaint and are looking for the woman, who is also a mother of three children.

The 50-year-old migrant returned on May 19 to his village. He used to work at construction sites in Delhi. He returned via the Shramik special train and was under home quarantine. As a precautionary measure, he used to stay on the first floor of their house, while his wife and children stayed on the ground floor. Gujarat: Man and Woman From Surat Elope for Second Time After a Month of Returning to Their Homes.

On the day, when his wife reportedly fled, he woke up to find his room locked from outside and his children also didn't have any idea as to where their mother was. The desperate man donned a gamcha on his face and knocked every door in his village asking for his wife.

India is currently in the middle of the fourth phase of the lockdown and several Shramik trains have been running across the country to help stranded migrant labourers reach their hometown. These labourers have been left jobless owing to the lockdown which has been imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.