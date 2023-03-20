New Delhi, March 20: Nearly 35 per cent of the milk samples taken by the authorities for quality analysis have been found to be non-conforming to the prescribed standard.

Out of total 9,717 milk samples, 3,399 were found to be non-conforming. According to the information by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries, a total of 9,717 milk samples were analysed by the concerned authorities in the year 2020-21 out of which 3,399 were found non-conforming. Agencies have realised Rs 6,62,12,595 as penalty with conviction of 524 cases.

Similarly, in the year 2019-20, a total of 12,538 samples were analysed out of which 4,779 samples were found conforming. An amount of Rs 9,05,85,125 was realized as penalty with conviction in 688 cases.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was established as per provisions contained in Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 (FSS Act 2006) and has been mandated for laying down science based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.

As per the FSSAI, the standards of milk are specified in sub-regulation 2.1.2 of Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, said a reply by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in the Rajya Sabha. Milk Prices Spiked in Last Six Months: Report.

To check for adulterated food, surveillance of Food Business Operators (FBOs), including those engaged in sale and production of milk and milk products is conducted regularly at national level by FSSAI along with surveillance drives by the states/UTs as per their surveillance plans.

In case any substance is found which makes milk unsafe for consumption, penal action has been initiated against the defaulting FBOs by the Food Safety Officers of states/UTs as per the provisions of FSS Act, 2006, Rules and Regulations made thereunder, added the reply.

