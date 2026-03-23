Mumbai, March 23: Medical experts, including noted psychiatrist Dr Shefali Batra, have clarified that a teenager from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district - who gained social media attention for exhibiting dog-like behaviour - is not suffering from rabies. Instead, clinical evaluations indicate the boy is experiencing Dissociative Conversion Disorder (ICD-10 code F44), a psychiatric condition where intense psychological trauma manifests as physical or behavioural symptoms.

Viral Footage of Teenager Exhibiting Dog-Like Behaviour and Initial Misconceptions

The case drew national attention after videos surfaced online showing the 14-year-old boy barking and crouched in a canine-like posture. Initial reports suggested the teenager had contracted rabies four months after being bitten by a dog. Mirzapur Rabies Case: Teenager Contracts Rabies and Exhibits Dog-Like Behaviour 4 Months After Dog Bite in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Teenager Contracts Rabies and Exhibits Dog-Like Behaviour 4 Months After Dog Bite

अचानक लड़का कुत्ते की तरह भौंकने लगा। मिर्जापुर के करन को 4 महीने पहले कुत्ते ने काटा। दिव्यांग पिता सिर्फ 2 डोज रेबीज वैक्सीन लगवा पाए थे इस लिए कुछ दिनों बाद लड़का कुत्ते की करने लगा। परिवार ने पहले मंदिर घुमाया फिर अस्पताल ले गए। डॉक्टर ने रेबीज के लक्षण बताते हुए कहा पूरा… pic.twitter.com/FSARwHMTK0 — Ankit Yadav (@Ankitydv92) March 14, 2026

The delay between the alleged bite and the onset of symptoms led to widespread public concern regarding the late-stage progression of the virus. However, medical professionals noted that the boy's behaviour did not align with the clinical presentation of hydrophobia or the terminal stages of a rabies infection, which typically results in rapid physical decline rather than sustained behavioural mimicry.

Mirzapur Teenager Diagnosed With Dissociative Conversion Disorder

The Barking Boy of Mirzapur DOES NOT have rabies. Medical evaluation by BHU and Dr. Shefali Batra confirms it is Dissociative Conversion Disorder (ICD F44), a psychiatric response to trauma. Stop sharing misinformation. Humans do not bark when they have rabies. Support mental… pic.twitter.com/hXE7jc8gzK — j.a.h.n.a.v.i._.i.y.e.r (@JahnaviIyer) March 23, 2026

Teenager Diagnosed With Dissociative Conversion Disorder (F44)

Following a detailed psychiatric assessment, Dr Shefali Batra and other specialists confirmed the diagnosis as Dissociative Conversion Disorder. Under the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), F44 describes a condition where a patient's "conversion" of mental distress into physical symptoms is an unconscious defense mechanism. "This is a psychiatric response to deep-seated trauma or extreme stress," experts noted. In this specific instance, the fear associated with the previous dog bite, combined with potential environmental stressors, likely triggered a dissociative state where the patient began to mimic the source of his fear.

Treatment and Recovery Outlook

Unlike rabies, which is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, Dissociative Conversion Disorder is treatable through specialised care. The recommended course of action for the teenager includes a combination of psychotherapy, counselling, and, in some cases, mild sedative or anti-anxiety medication to stabilise the nervous system. The boy has been moved to a controlled environment where mental health professionals can work on "grounding" techniques. Doctors emphasise that the patient is not "acting" or seeking attention, but is genuinely experiencing a disconnect from reality due to his psychological state. Rabies Scare in UP Village: Nearly 200 Villagers in Piprauli Get Rabies Vaccination After Consuming 'Raita' Made Using Milk From Dog-Bitten Buffalo.

Background on Rabies vs Psychogenic Symptoms

Public health officials have used this case to educate the community on the realities of rabies. While rabies is a severe viral disease, its symptoms primarily include difficulty swallowing, hallucinations, and a fear of water, rather than the imitation of animal sounds. The Mirzapur case highlights the importance of mental health awareness in rural areas, where physical symptoms resulting from trauma are often misattributed to viral infections or supernatural causes. Authorities continue to urge citizens to seek immediate vaccination after any animal bite while also encouraging psychiatric consultation for unusual behavioural changes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).