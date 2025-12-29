Lucknow, December 29: Nearly 200 residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh have undergone precautionary rabies vaccinations after consuming curd made from the milk of a buffalo that died following a suspected dog bite. The alleged incident took place at Piprauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. The swift public health response was aimed at mitigating any potential risk of rabies transmission in the community.

How Did the Incident Unfold?

age. The villagers got rabies shots after they found that the "raita" (a curd-based dish) they had consumed at the funeral was allegedly made from the milk of a buffalo which had died after being bitten by a dog, reports PTI. As per the report, on December 23, the villagers attended a funeral ceremony where they consumed raita. Later, they learnt that the buffalo whose milk was used to make the dish had been bitten by a dog a few days earlier. Badaun Rabies Case: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stray Dog Licks His Open Wound in Uttar Pradesh, 30 Locals Get Anti-Rabies Vaccine.

Notably, concerns arose when the buffalo's unusual death was linked to the prior dog bite, prompting local authorities and health officials to investigate the potential for rabies exposure among the population. Three days after villagers consumed the raita, the buffalo died. Following this, villagers thronged the Ujhani community health centre and got themselves vaccinated.

Swift Public Health Response

Upon learning of the situation, district health officials immediately mobilised medical teams to the affected village. A mass vaccination drive was promptly initiated to administer post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to all individuals identified as having consumed the curd. Preliminary figures indicate that over 190 villagers, including children, have received the initial dose of the anti-rabies vaccine. Health workers are also conducting door-to-door surveys to identify any other potentially exposed individuals who may require vaccination.

Understanding Rabies Risk

Rabies is a fatal viral disease primarily transmitted to humans through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, most commonly in dogs. While direct transmission through consuming milk from a rabid animal is considered extremely rare and not typically a primary route of infection, the precautionary vaccination drive was deemed necessary due to the severity of the disease and the circumstances surrounding the buffalo's death. Aligarh: Man Develops Rabies-Like Symptoms Hours After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in UP, Tied to Cot After Barking and Trying To Bite People (Watch Video).

Medical experts emphasise that once symptoms of rabies appear, the disease is almost always fatal. Early vaccination after potential exposure is crucial for preventing the virus from reaching the brain and developing into full-blown rabies.

