Prayagraj, 14th September 2021: Prayagraj Development Authority has come up with a unique scheme ‘Mission Sangam’ to fulfill the unfulfilled dreams of the people who are wandering for the land for more than three decades. The 550 allottees, who did not get the possession of the allotted land for various reason for 30 years, are going to get the biggest gift of life. Prayagraj Development Authority under the leadership of its new Vice-Chairman Arvind Chauhan has laid out the plan for the allottees suffering for plots in Prayagraj region. Preparations have been made to implement the plan. Yogi Adityanath Proposes Construction of Nishadraj Park in Prayagraj, Massive 5,600 Square Metre Park To Be Major Tourist Attraction. Under this, on the basis of the availability of the plot in the same housing scheme or in case of non-availability of the plot in that housing scheme, converted plot will be provided in the nearest residential scheme. The effort of the Authority is to provide plots immediately to the allottees who are not able to get the allotted plots. The information for such allottees has been uploaded on the website of the Authority. These people will be eligible in the scheme: For such allottees, after allotment of land, due to land dispute, court case, adjournment, encroachment on the site, construction etc., it has not been possible to give possession of the registry of the existing plots allotted. Benefit of plot can be found in these schemes: On the basis of the availability of the plot in the same housing scheme, but in case of non-availability, converted plot will be provided in the nearest residential scheme. These documents will be needed: For one-time solution to the problems of the allottees, the plan to convert the plots to other undisputed plots and refund the amount with interest is under process. To such allottees for change of plot or refund of amount with interest, in case of increase or decrease in the area of converted plot, payment of increased amount, adjustment of reduced amount, cancellation of existing registry of registered plots and those coming in the registry of new converted plot. In order to bear the expenses etc., on the prescribed format available on the website of the Authority, your written consent, disagreement will have to be obtained in the Authority's office or through e-mail. This is how the dream of getting your plot will be fulfilled: In the above change action, first of all the cases will be listed and separated category wise and category wise list of available plots (probable increase or decrease in area) will be displayed on the authority website and pasted on the authority's information board. Letters will be received from the eligible allottees left in the list and in the listed cases within 01 week, on the prescribed format for consent, disagreement available on the authority website. In view of complete transparency, the process of change of plots will be done through lottery on the scheduled date. The date of the lottery will be informed through publication in the authority website and newspaper and after the change, the list will be displayed on the authority website and pasted on the information board for the perusal of the people and the change letter will be sent by registered post. Due to these reasons plots could not be given: Due to land dispute, court suit, adjournment, encroachment on site, construction etc., the allottees have not been able to get the registry or possession of their plots.