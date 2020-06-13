Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD

Mumbai, June 13: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday informed that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to take place in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra during the next 24 hours. Apart from this, the Met department also said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, giving people respite from summer's heat.

Informing about the recent development, Deputy Director at IMD Nagpur -- Mohan Lal Sahu -- said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected to occur in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra & heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Madhya Pradesh." Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD.

Apart from this, IMD also predicted that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Madhya Maharashtra, most parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha. It added that heavy rainfall is expected over Maharashtra -- including Mumbai and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 24 hours.

Here's what IMD said:

Conditions r favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar and some parts of south Gujarat State and south Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2020

Among other details, IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over north Interior Odisha and neighbourhood. Following this, heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places with extremely heavy rains are expected at isolated places over Konkan and Goa during next 48 hours. IMD also said that heavy to very heavy falls are very likely along the remaining parts of west coast and North-East India during next 5 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).