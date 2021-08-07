New Delhi, August 7: Maharashtra and Gujarat will experience reduced rainfall activity over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD said that reduced rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next 5 days. The weather agency added that rainfall activity is likely to increase over Peninsular India from August 10 with very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on August 11. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in parts of India, the IMD said that widespread rainfall with very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over northeastern states till August 11. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim from August 10.

The IMD forecast further informed that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, over Sikkim on August 10-11 and over Uttarakhand on August 11. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, center of Low-Pressure Area over northern parts of East Madhya Pradesh. Crocodile Seen on Roads of Sangli District in Maharashtra After Water Level of Krishna River Rises Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, heavy rainfall is expected during the next 2 days and a reduction in rainfall intensity thereafter. This is due to a low-pressure area lies over northern parts of East Madhya Pradesh and cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

