Incessant rainfall, widespread floods, and landslides have been raging havoc in parts of Maharashtra, with hundreds dead so far. An incident has been reported from Sangli where a crocodile was seen crawling on the roads after water level of the Krishna river rose following heavy rainfall.

The heavy downpour led to widespread destruction as rains triggered floods in many parts including Kolhapur, Sangli, Chiplun, Ratnagiri among other regions.

Watch Video: Crocodile Seen on Roads of Sangli District as Krishna River Swells.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A crocodile seen on the roads of Sangli district after the water level of Krishna river rose following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/qJVvrFMJxe — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

