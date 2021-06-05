New Delhi, June 5: Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance further into parts of Goa, Maharashtra, and cover several remaining parts of South India over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the monsoon is very likely to gain momentum and move towards more parts of the Central Arabian Sea.

The Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Thursday as against the normal date of June 1. "Southwest Monsoon is likely to move into some parts of Maharashtra & Goa, remaining parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal and Northeast India during next 48 hours", the IMD said.

The weather agency said that under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Maharashtra to south Kerala coast, widespread rainfall accompanied with a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during next 24 hours.

