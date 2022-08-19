Mumbai, August 19: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the western end of the monsoon trough is north of the normal position and will remain so during the next 2-3 days. The weather agency also said that the eastern end is likely to be along normal or south of the normal position during the same period.

The IMD has forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Odisha on August 19; north Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh on August 20 and over West Madhya Pradesh on August 21. The weather bureau also said that fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on August 9 and 20 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from August 19-20. Weather Forecast: 'Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorms Very Likely Over Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura During the Next 3 Days', Says IMD.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal & Sikkim during 19th-20th; Vidarbha on 20th & 21st; Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh during 19th-21st and over West Madhya Pradesh during 20th-22nd August 2022," the daily weather bulletin stated.

The weather agency also said that light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning are very likely over West Rajasthan and Gujarat State on August 22; East Rajasthan, Konkan, and Goa from August 20-22, and over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on August 21 and 22. Isolated very heavy rainfall has also been predicted over East Rajasthan on August 21 and 22.

On the other hand, Skymet Weather said that the offshore trough from South Gujarat to the Maharashtra coast persists. Forecasting weather for August 19, Skymet said that light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

"Light rain is possible over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, and Lakshadweep," it said in its weather report. Skymet also mentioned that the monsoon trough is passing through the well-marked low-pressure area over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan, Ajmer, Gwalior, Varanasi, Gaya, Mathura, Digha, and then East south-eastwards to low pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal.

