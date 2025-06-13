Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across Major Tourist Spots in Lonavala, Maval and Other Areas; Tourist Guidelines Ban Clicking Selfies at Waterfall Edges and Steep Terrain

Mumbai, June 13: As monsoon tourism in Maharashtra picks up, the Pune district administration has implemented safety restrictions at popular tourist destinations in the talukas of Lonavala and Maval to prevent accidents and maintain public safety. These regulations will remain in force until August 31 during the height of the monsoon season.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi, who is in charge of the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued the directive in accordance with Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, 2023. The objective is to shield visitors from dangerous monsoon-related risks like slick ground, swift-moving streams, and precarious vantage points. Monsoon Season 2025: How To Stay Healthy During the Rainy Season? Effective Tips and Health Precautions To Boost Your Immunity.

Areas Covered by the Restrictions

Tourist spots under these guidelines include:

Ekvira Devi Temple

Karla and Bhaje Caves

Bhaje Waterfall

Lohgad, Visapur, and Tikona Forts

Tiger Point, Lions Point, and Shivling Point

Pawana Dam and surrounding areas

What Is Not Allowed:

To avoid accidents, the following activities are strictly prohibited:

Entering fast-flowing streams or rivers

Swimming in dangerous or deep water bodies

Sitting directly under waterfalls

Taking selfies or photos at the edge of waterfalls, cliffs, or steep slopes

Reckless driving, unsafe overtaking, and parking in unsafe or narrow road areas Monsoon 2025 Travel Tips: From Checking Weather Forecasts To Packing Medicines and Waterproof Essentials, Master the Rainy Escapes By Following These Measures.

The new safety order also strongly prohibits noise pollution, including loud music systems, DJ setups, automobile speakers, and woofers that disturb the peace. Furthermore, the directive emphasises the protection of female tourists by making it abundantly evident that any inappropriate or indecent behaviour towards them will not be accepted. Under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023, anyone found to be in violation of these regulations, whether an individual, group, or organisation, will be subject to legal action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).