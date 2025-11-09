Pune, November 9: In a spine-chilling crime echoing the plot of Drishyam, a 42-year-old fabrication businessman from Warje Malwadi, Pune, meticulously planned and executed the murder of his wife after suspecting her of having an affair. According to the police, the accused admitted to being inspired by the hit film Drishyam and several crime shows to carry out the murder and destroy evidence.

Inspector Nilesh Badakh said the accused initially filed a missing person’s report on October 28, claiming his wife disappeared from Warje on October 26. However, when inconsistencies emerged in his statements - first saying she went missing from Shindewadi along the Pune-Bengaluru highway-officers grew suspicious. Despite the case being handed to Rajgad police, Senior Inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade continued probing and unearthed the chilling truth. Bengaluru Shocker: Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly as Man Kills Colleague With Dumbbell, Surrenders To Police.

Investigations revealed the accused had rented a godown at Gogalwadi Phata for IMR 18,000 a month, where he fabricated an iron box and stored wood to burn the body. On October 26, he took his wife on a drive, stopped at the godown under the pretext of eating bhel, and strangled her. He then set the body on fire inside the iron box and later scattered the ashes into a river to erase evidence. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Kills Mother Over Study Admonition in Shahdol, Arrested.

For two days, he pretended to search for her before lodging a complaint. Detailed analysis of CCTV footage and call records between Warje and Katraj Ghat exposed his lies. Under intense questioning by Deputy Commissioner Sambhaji Kadam’s team, he confessed to the murder - admitting that “Drishyam” had inspired his gruesome plan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

