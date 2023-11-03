Bhopal, November 3: A man was kept awake as he recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' while undergoing a delicate brain surgery conducted by doctors at AIIMS Hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It was an intimidating yet delicate procedure. The surgeons successfully removed cancer from the man's brain using an awake craniotomy, a sort of brain surgery in which the patient is not put under general anaesthesia to continuously monitor their motor skills and reactions.

About Patient and Brain Surgery

Doctors discovered that the 28-year-old inhabitant of Buxar, Bihar, had a brain tumour as the reason for his recurrent seizures. In order to reduce the possibility of the man becoming permanently disabled, surgeons decided to do awake brain surgery on him, taking into account both his young age and the tumor's close proximity to his motor cortex, the part of the brain that regulates physical motions. Delhi: Woman Recites Hanuman Chalisa While Undergoing Brain Tumor Surgery at AIIMS.

Videos taken during the surgery show the man reclining on the operating table and strumming a keyboard while the doctor carried out the crucial operation. The individual did not exhibit any indications of tension during the procedure, according to the doctors, because the doctor spoke with him nonstop. In addition, as he usually does when he visits the temple, he played the manjira (cymbals) and recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Even after the brain tumour was removed, the guy continued to play the piano. Jaipur: Patient Recites Gayatri Mantra While Undergoing Brain Tumor Surgery.

The patient is making a good recovery following the successful removal of the tumour. He has complete control over his motor abilities and has not displayed any negative consequences from the surgery, according to Dr. Sumit Raj, an associate professor of neurosurgery and member of the surgical team.

