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News INDIA Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ To Open on Maharashtra Day; To Cut Travel Time Between 2 Cities by 30 Minutes The Mumbai-Pune Expressway's INR 6,695 crore 'Missing Link' project will be inaugurated on May 1, Maharashtra Day. The 13.3-km bypass features some of the world's widest tunnels and is set to cut travel time by 30 minutes. By bypassing the landslide-prone Khandala Ghat, it promises a safer, smoother journey and reduced weekend congestion.

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The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced that the highly anticipated "Missing Link" project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be inaugurated on May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The 13.3-kilometre bypass is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by approximately 30 minutes, providing a significant reprieve for commuters who frequently face bottlenecks in the Khandala Ghat section.

Bypassing the Lonavala Bottleneck

Currently, motorists travelling on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway must navigate the winding and heavily congested Khandala-Lonavala stretch. This section is notorious for traffic jams, particularly during weekends and public holidays when tourist traffic to local hill stations peaks. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Block: Commuters To Witness Major Disruption on April 23-24 Due to Bridge Work; Routes, Timings, Diversions.

The new alignment is designed to bypass this traditional bottleneck entirely. By diverting through-traffic away from the busy Lonavala exit points, the project aims to ease the persistent congestion that has characterised the expressway for years.

Engineering Feats and Safety Features of the Missing Link Project

The INR 6,695 crore project is a high-tech engineering endeavour tailored to the challenging terrain of the Sahyadri mountains. Key features include:

World-Class Tunnels: The route features some of the widest road tunnels globally, built to accommodate heavy traffic volumes.

The route features some of the widest road tunnels globally, built to accommodate heavy traffic volumes. Landslide Mitigation: By bypassing the most accident-prone areas of the existing ghat, the new link provides a safer alternative during the monsoon season, when the old route is often plagued by landslides and rockfalls.

By bypassing the most accident-prone areas of the existing ghat, the new link provides a safer alternative during the monsoon season, when the old route is often plagued by landslides and rockfalls. All-Weather Reliability: The infrastructure is built to withstand the heavy rainfall and high winds typical of the region, ensuring a smoother year-round travel experience.

Overcoming Construction Delays

Work on the Missing Link began in August 2018, with an initial completion target of December 2023. However, the project faced several setbacks, including the logistical disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the geographic challenges of working in the ghats. Heavy seasonal rains and high-altitude winds often halted construction for weeks at a time. With the work now fully complete, MSRDC officials confirmed that the final safety checks are being conducted ahead of the May 1 launch. What Is ‘Missing Link’ Project? Know How the Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Will Change Your Commute As MSRDC Sets New Opening Date for May 2026.

Regional Economic Impact

As one of Maharashtra’s busiest arterial roads, the improved connectivity is expected to boost economic efficiency by reducing fuel consumption and logistics costs for transport vehicles. For daily commuters and the thousands of commercial vehicles that ply this route, the opening marks the end of nearly six years of construction-related anticipation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).