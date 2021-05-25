Mumbai, May 25: Maharashtra has reported an alarmingly rise in the number of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) cases at a time when the state is still battling the raging second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. According to details by Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister, the state now has 2,245 cases of Black fungus. Adding further, Tope said that the current positivity rate is 12% while the recovery rate stands at 93%.

The Maharashtra government has classified Black fungus as a notified disease. Tope said that patients of Black fungus will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals across Maharashtra under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. On Monday, the Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court that it will treat all patients suffering from mucormycosis at designated hospitals free of cost besides planning to cap the treatment rates in private hospitals. Mucormycosis in Maharashtra: Corona’s Evil Cousin ‘Black Fungus’ Claims 100 Lives in State, Says Rajesh Tope.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

According to Tope, Maharashtra has till date witnessed the highest black fungus cases in the country, besides shortages of the drug Liposomal Amphotericin-B used to treat the disease. The state government said that while 130 hospitals in the state are notified under these two schemes, another 1000 shall be empaneled and the medicines required for mucormycosis treatment shall be provided free of cost, it said.

