The Islamic calendar or the Hijri calendar is based on the sighting of the crescent. It is a lunar calendar and comprises of 12 months. Muharram marks the beginning of Islamic New Year, and apparently, it is the first of the 12 months as per the Islamic calendar. Depending on the crescent, Muharram 2020 could begin with the dusk of August 20 or 21. Muharram 2020 will mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 1442. Muharram is considered as the holiest month after Ramadan or Ramzan. Hijri New Year 2020: Official Holiday For Islamic New Year in Oman Announced, Here Are the Dates Depending on the Sighting of the Moon.

The other Islamic months that follow the Muharram are Safar, Rabi-ul-Awwal, Rabi-ul-Thani, Jumada-l-Ula, Jumada-th-Thaniyya, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhul Qadah and Dhul Hajj. As per the Islamic calendar, a month comprises of 29 or 30 days, and it depends on the moon sighting. Islamic New Year Images & Hijri 1442 Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Muharram 2020 Messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS and Quotes to Send on Muslim Observance.

What is Ashura?

The 10th day of Muharram, called Ashura, is one of the important days for Muslims and many Muslims around the world keep fast. The Ashura marks the day Nuh (Noah) left the Ark, and the day that Prophet Musa (Moses) was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God. Muharram 2020 Urdu Messages: Quotes, HD Images and SMS to Share for Recalling Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Ashura for Shia Muslims is a day of mourning the martyrdom of Hussein Ibn Ali, Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) grandson, who along with his son was killed in a Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Shia Muslims engage in mourning rituals with men and women dressed in black and cry over Imam Hussein's death. Some Shia Muslims beat themselves with chains and thump chests in mourning. Some take out a procession and chant "Ya Hussain" in a wail. Besides it, Muslims keep fast, offer extra prayers during the first ten days of the Muharram month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 07:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).