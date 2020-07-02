Mumbai, July 2: Mumbai International Airport Limited on Thursday denied any foul play after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against MIAL, Chairman of GVK Group Dr GVK Reddy and others. MIAL said that it is surprised to note the recent development. Mumbai Airport Scam: CBI Registers FIR Against Chairman of GVK Group & Others For Alleged Irregularities Worth Rs 800 Crore For Development of Mumbai International Airport.

"MIAL would have provided every assistance had the agency sought explanation or any document even if a preliminary enquiry had been initiated," MIAL said, adding that, "it is a transparent and responsible corporate entity "which is committed to cooperate with the agency in its investigation to arrive at the truth."

ANI Tweet:

The CBI has booked DR GVK Reddy, his son G V Sanjay Reddy, managing director of MIAL, officials of Airport Authority of India (AAI) and others for siphoning of funds to the tune of more than Rs 800 crore.

Mumbai International Airport Limited is a joint venture between the GVK Group, AAI, and foreign partners Bidvest and ACSA. The central agency has named 13 persons and companies in the FIR.

