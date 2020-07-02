Mumbai, July 2: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Dr GVK Reddy, Chairman of GVK Group, Mumbai International Airport, officials of Airport Authority of India and others, for alleged irregularities worth more than Rs 800 crores for development of Mumbai Airport.

MIAL is a joint venture between AAI (Airports Authority of India), GVK and foreign entities. In 2006, AAI entered an agreement for modernization and up-gradation, operation and maintenance of Mumbai airport as part of a joint venture called –MIAL. GVK Gets Rs 7,614 Crore Investment From Foreign Investors for Airport Development

As per the agreement, the revenue share has to be given first to AAI and then the balance earnings of MIAL shall be used for modernisation and other maintenance work. In the CBI FIR, it has been alleged that GVK group connived with their family members, relatives and employees to give undue monetary advantage to them and to cause corresponding unlawful loss to AAI.

As part of the conspiracy, they assigned the premium retail areas of Mumbai airport to their family members at exorbitantly low rates thereby reducing the revenue of MIAL.

The GVK group even used funds of MIAL by entering into agreements with a company owned by family members, relatives, employees to book train, air travel tickets and hotel booking for personal as well as group employees of GVK who were not connected to MIAL.

The agency has named a total of 13 persons and companies as accused as well as unknown public servants.

