Mumbai, September 4: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a man from Dahisar who was wanted in a murder case that he committed 28 years ago. The accused identified as Sushil Deorukhkar (58) was arrested from his residence in Dahisar after the Crime Branch Unit 1 traced him.

The accused was wanted in a murder case that took place 28 years ago. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Police officials said back then, Deorukhkar was associated with a taxi union whose office was located at Old Customs House in Fort. The 58-year-old was accused of killing a man, a rival from another taxi union. Mumbai Police To Remove Contact Numbers of Senior Officers From Website After Fraudsters Dupe People Posing As Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

While Deorukhakar was the main accused, the police had then arrested two more people in connection with the murder. A year after being arrested, Deorukhakar managed to get bail, however, he never visited the court again. The police launched a manhunt to nab Deorukhakar but all efforts were in vain. Finally, the cops manage to trace him after they followed his mother.

An officer said that a trial against the accused will begin soon. It is very unlikely that Deorukhakar would be released since there was a non-bailable warrant issued against him.

