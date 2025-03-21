New Delhi, March 21: An 85-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding motorcycle in a tragic hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli area on Friday. The motorcycle rider fled the scene, leaving the elderly man, Balraj Parmanand Mehra, critically injured. Mehra was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Dadar Police have registered a case against the motorcyclist.

According to information from the Dadar Police Station, the incident occurred when Mehra, a businessman, was on way back home after inspecting his private property. A motorcycle, travelling at high speed, hit him from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. The motorcyclist did not stop to assist and instead fled the scene. Mumbai Hit and Run: 78-Year-Old Man Injured After Speeding Motorcyclist Hits Him on Sahar Road in Andheri East, Video Surfaces.

The police have registered a case against the unknown individual under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving)of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Motor Vehicles Act. Authorities are now working to trace the accused.

Mumbai Police reviewed CCTV footage from the scene and successfully identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Yash Nandkumar Gaokar, a resident of the Worli Police Colony. It was later revealed that Gaokar is the son of a Mumbai Police constable. Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Tempo Hits 38-Year-Old Man on Chinchpokli Bridge, Flees Spot; Victim Dies at Hospital During Treatment.

Following the identification, the Dadar Police detained Yash Gaokar for questioning. However, after the initial inquiry, he was not immediately arrested. Instead, the police issued him a notice and instructed him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

"We have identified the accused and will ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted. We have given Gaokar a notice to appear for further investigation," said Mumbai Police.

