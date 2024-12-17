A hit-and-run incident occurred on Sahar Road in Andheri East, Mumbai, when a speeding motorcyclist struck a 78-year-old man crossing the road. The rider, who remained unidentified, fled the scene immediately after the collision. The elderly man sustained serious injuries and was left lying on the road as bystanders rushed to assist him. A video of the incident, shared by IANS on December 17, shows the motorcyclist hitting the pedestrian and quickly speeding away. Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Tempo Hits 38-Year-Old Man on Chinchpokli Bridge, Flees Spot; Victim Dies at Hospital During Treatment.

Speeding Motorcyclist Hits 78-Year-Old Man in Mumbai

Mumbai: A hit-and-run incident occurred on Sahar Road in Andheri East. An unidentified motorcyclist, riding at high speed, hit a 78-year-old man while he was crossing the road and fled the scene. As a result of the incident, the elderly man sustained serious injuries pic.twitter.com/KBPb25GJnC — IANS (@ians_india) December 17, 2024

