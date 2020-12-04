Mumbai, December 4: A man was convicted by a magistrate court on Tuesday, eight years after he had groped a woman at CSMT. According to a Times of India report, the man, a travel firm employee was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000, of which Rs 8,000 will be given as compensation to the victim.

The court stated that the act of the offender impacted the victim's mind and broke her confidence. The woman was employed in a private firm at CSMT and lived at Dombivli. She deposed that she was boarding a Karjat local from CSMT on February 15, 2012, when she was groped. On spotting the man behind her, she asked why he did so, by the man got into a general compartment adjacent to the ladies coach. Mumbai: 30-year-old Homeless Man Kisses and Gropes 27-year-old Woman in Andheri, Held.

The victim complained to one of the co-travellers, who dialled the RPF helpline when the train reached Kanjurmarg. At Dombivli station, RPF personnel arrested him.

The magistrate observed that the prosecution cited positive evidence that the victim saw the accused in the act and this has been corroborated by the other witness and FIR. So, the evidence cited by the accused in his defence will not help him.

