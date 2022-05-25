In a shocking incident, Kashmiri TV Actress Amreen Bhat was killed by terrorists in Chadoora of Budgam, Central Kashmir. According to reports, Bhat's 10-year-old nephew was also injured and has a bullet injury in his arm. Sources said that Amreena was rushed to the hospital but she succumbed.

Check tweets:

#BREAKING: Kashmiri TV Actress Amreena Bhat killed by terrorists in Chadoora of Budgam, Central Kashmir, while her 10 year old nephew has bullet injury in his arm. Amreena was rushed to hospital but succumbed. Pakistan funded terrorists are destroying lives of common Kashmiris. pic.twitter.com/lvGb01CSGA — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 25, 2022

Check ANI's tweet:

#UPDATE | Terrorists fired upon one Amreen Bhat at her residence in Chadoora, Budgam today. She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew also received a bullet injury on his arm: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/VxIuiuFif2 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

