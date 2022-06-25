Mumbai, June 25: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 45-year-old fabrication worker for attacking his wife with a paper cutter blade. Police officials said that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the accused slashed his wife 30 times with a paper cutter blade.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the woman suffered deep cuts in the attack. She went through surgery at a hospital and is said to be in a stable condition, a police officer said. The incident came to light after the woman's daughter Rahija Mujawar (19) filed a complaint against her father.

In her complaint, Rahija alleged that her father Feroze, attacked his wife Rahat (37) with a blade as he was enraged over her spending a lot of time on the mobile phone. She further claimed that the incident took place in front of her and her grandparents’ presence.

A police officer from Dahisar police station said, "Feroze slashed his wife with a paper cutter blade on her face, hands, abdomen, back and ears with an intention to murder her. He slashed her 30 times and she suffered deep cuts on her body. She was rushed to a hospital on Mira Road by her daughter. She underwent surgery. The doctor told us that she is in a stable condition."

Pravin Patil, senior police inspector of Dahisar police station added, "We have arrested the accused and booked him under sections 326 and 307 for causing grievous hurt and attempt to murder. We will record her statement after she recovers."

The official said that there could be more reasons behind the attack. "We will investigate the matter once the family members are out of shock and in a position to speak at length," he said.

