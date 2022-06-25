Amid the ongoing political crisis, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that rebel MLAs can do whatever they want to do., I won't interfere in their matters. "They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," he said. Meanwhile, a meeting of Eknath Shinde group is underway at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. The next course of action is being discussed in the meeting.

Check tweet:

Mumbai | Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/55PkAI8irW — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)