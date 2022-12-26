Mumbai, December 26: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a 30-year-old man received his wife's obscene picture in his Instagram chat. As per reports, the man who got married in March 2022 was in for a shock when he receive an obscene picture of his wife with another man in his Instagram message. The shocking incident took place last month.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light after the man approached the Saki Naka police and lodged a complaint. Police officials said that the complainant works lives with his wife in Saki Naka and works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

A police officer from Saki Naka police station said, "On November 16, the complainant was at work when he received a message on Instagram from an account he was unfamiliar with. The message contained a picture of his wife with another man. The complainant responded to the message, asking the identity of the sender and details about the picture, but received no response."

Following this, the complainant asked his wife who said that she was in a relationship with the man in the picture, however, she also told him that the relationship was before their marriage. The man also discussed the matter with his friends, post which, he approached the cops. The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under the Information Technology Act. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

Cops said that they are conducting technical investigations after the complainant shared the URL of the Instagram account from where he received the message. "Prima facie, this seems to be a case of revenge pornography, where someone known to the complainant or his wife sent the picture to him out of personal enmity," the police officer added.

