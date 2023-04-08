Borivali, April 8: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy fell died after falling into an open water tank in the compound of an under-construction building in Mira Road. The boy had gone with his father and elder brother to see their flat at the construction site. The police have booked the property developers for negligence.

According to the report published in the Times of India, the deceased minor was identified as Kaushal Mishra. He was taken to see the work going on at their flat by his father Umesh along with his elder brother Piyush. The under-construction site is located at Mira Road's Ramdev Park. According to the reports, their flat is on the seventh floor of the building. The little boy moved away as his father was busy supervising the construction work. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Boy Dies After Falling Into a Pit Near His House in Noida, Probe Launched.

The incident came to the fore when Umesh and Piyush noticed that the boy missing. They started looking for him and found him floating in an open water tank. They rushed the little boy to a hospital, however, he was declared as dead on arrival. Following this, the father of the deceased minor filed a police complaint. Acting on the complaint, the cops booked two of the developers have been booked. The police said that when questioned the labourers working on the construction site, they claimed that they did not see the boy going towards the tank. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Falls Into Open Water Tank at Under-Construction Building in Mira Road, Property Developer Booked.

In a similar incident, the Pune police on November 13, 2022, booked a builder and a contractor, of a seven-storied under-construction residential complex in the Mangadewadi area of Katraj Pune, from where a two-year-old girl died after falling in an underground water tank.

