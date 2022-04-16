Mumbai, April 16: In another shocking incident of crime, a retired police inspector for blackmailed and allegedly forced a woman to have sexual relation with him for at least a year. A police station in the eastern suburbs has registered a case and the accused officer, who was formerly posted there, is currently on the run.

According to a report in Indian Express, an officer said that in 2019, the complainant in the case had approached the local police station to file a complaint. The complaint was handed over to Gangadhar Patil, an inspector attached with the police station. Patil had promised the woman that he would help her with the complaint. He soon started contacting her regularly and also sent her romantic WhatsApp messages, as per the complainant. Uttar Pradesh: 28 Years After Crime, DNA Test Nails Rape Accused in Shahjahanpur

The woman allegedly told police that Patil intimidated her and engaged in a physical connection with her in April 2021. The lady further claimed that Patil continued to blackmail her in order to obtain sexual favours. When Patil retired last year, the woman filed a complaint after approaching the zonal DCP. The DCP then requested the local police station to file an FIR in the case. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped For Three Days in Supaul

DCP (zone VII) Prashant Kadam confirmed that an FIR has been registered on charges of rape by a police officer under Section 376 (2) (i). Sources said that a police team has been formed to track down the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2022 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).