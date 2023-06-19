Mumbai, June 19: The Mumbai police solved a missing case in less than 24 hours after a teenager, who was upset with his NEET exam score left home to end his life. A team from Sakinaka police station launched a search operation to trace the boy after they found a suicide note written by the 17-year-old boy. The police began its search operation in the AndheriKurla-Ghatkopar belt and successfully traced and brought the boy home unharmed.

Teenager Was Upset Over NEET Score

According to a report in the Times of India, the teenager was upset as he did not perform well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. Police officials said that the upset teenager left his home in Sakinaka on June 12. The incident came to light when the boy's mother informed her husband about their son going missing. Cops also said that the boy had informed his father about his NEET score. Mumbai Missing Girls Case: 21 Girls Including 8 Minors Went Missing From Govandi This Year, NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance.

To which, the father asked him to reappear for the examination. The father assumed that his son would return home, however, when he did not come back by night. Following this, the boy's father approached the cops, who lodged a kidnapping case as the boy was a minor. While searching the boy's home, cops found a suicide note written by him. The note stated that "he was a loser and was going to die by suicide".

Soon, cops began their search operation and scanned CCTV cameras of nearby areas. One video showed a boy walking near Sakinaka junction. Police officials patrolled the Sakinaka area and also checked Andheri, Kurla and Ghatkopar railway stations, however, they did not find any luck. Later, they found the boy sleeping under the Jagruti Nagar metro station. Mumbai: Minor Missing Girl Who Accused DIG Nishant More of Molestation Found in Dehradun.

Cops said that a few passersby offered him help but the teen pretended as if he was waiting for his family. After finding him, cops counselled the minor boy before reuniting him with his family.

