Is There Sunday Mega Block on March 1, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Western, Central and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, February 28: Mumbai’s suburban railway network will undergo multiple maintenance mega blocks on Sunday, March 1, 2026, impacting the Central, Harbour and Western Lines. The blocks have been scheduled for essential track, signalling and overhead equipment maintenance. However, the Transharbour and Uran lines will operate normally.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and expect diversions, short terminations and cancellations on affected routes.

Central Line

A mega block will be undertaken between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar on the Up and Down Slow lines from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm.

Down Slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:48 hrs to 15:45 hrs will be diverted to the Down Fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar. These trains will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla, and will be re diverted to the Down Slow line at Vidyavihar.

Up Slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10:19 hrs to 15:52 hrs will be diverted to the Up Fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai. These trains will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla before reaching CSMT Mumbai.

Passengers may experience delays during the block period.

Harbour Line

A mega block will be carried out between Kurla and Vashi on the Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

Down Harbour services towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10:34 hrs to 15:36 hrs will remain cancelled.

Up Harbour services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 10:17 hrs to 15:47 hrs will also remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will operate between CSMT Mumbai and Kurla, and between Panvel and Vashi during the block period.

Harbour Line passengers will be permitted to travel via Thane to Vashi or Nerul stations from 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs.

Transharbour Line

No block has been scheduled. Services will run as per regular timetable.

U ran Line

No block has been announced. All services will operate normally.

Western Line

A mega block will be undertaken between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on the Up and Down Slow lines from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm for maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment.

• During the block period, all Slow line trains will operate on the Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

• Some Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled.

• Certain Churchgate bound trains will be short terminated and reversed from Bandra or Dadar.

Commuters are strongly advised to check revised schedules with station masters or official railway sources before travelling on Sunday, March 1, 2026, and allow extra travel time.

