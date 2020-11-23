Mumbai, November 23: A total of 21 girls in Mumbai's Govandi region went missing since February this year. Eight among them were minors, as per the police complaint registered by their kin. The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the case, whereas, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya demanded police to take "serious action". Notably, 17 among the missing girls have been found so far, whereas, four are yet to be traced. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Girl in Gorakhpur.

The minors among the girls who were missing are aged between 14 to 17 years. The police complaints were reportedly registered with the Mankhurd, Deonar and Govandi police stations. Somaiya, while speaking to reporters, said the case could possibly linked to "love jihad".

See Kirit Somaiya's Tweets

Visited Govandi Police Stn. Young Girls GAYAB Cases Registered this year 21 at Govandi. Mankhurd Police Stn 2, Deonar Police Stn 4, Shivajinagar Police Stn "0". These are adjoining Police Stations. Why so much difference? No serious action inspite of 8 girls are of 14 to 17 years pic.twitter.com/WVvgZNfbTT — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 23, 2020

'Cheated and Exploited?'

Govandi Police Station Mumbai...in the year 2020 (of which 5 months were almost total lockdown) 21 young girls were GAYAB, of which 8 were Minor. Most of them were Cheated & Exploited by ........ 17 returned after few months @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/jGQJIr29YU — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 22, 2020

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

National Commission for Women (NCW) takes suo motu cognizance of reports about 21 young girls including 8 minors allegedly missing from Govandi, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

The Mumbai Police, however, has categorically ruled out the angle of love jihad. Police spokesperson S Chaitanya was reported as saying that 19 among the missing girls were traced and investigations are underway to locate the remaining four.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).