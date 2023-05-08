Mumbai, May 8: Parts of Diva and Mumbra in Thane will face a 12-hour water cut on May 10 as Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is carrying out repair works on the water channel. "There will be no water supply from 10 am to 10 pm in Kalyan Phata to Shankar Mandir under Diva-Mumbra ward as the TMC will carry out repair work on the water channel," the civic body said.

The local body has said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored. The affected areas include Nirmal Nagri, Rameshwar Park, Dosti Sankul area, Bholenath Nagar, Rose Nagar, MM Valley area, Kadar Palace to Kismet Colony, Chand Nagar area, Khadi Machine Road, Shivaji Nagar area, etc. Mumbai Fears Water Cut as Water Levels in Seven Lakes Dip Below 25%, BMC Monitoring Situation.

Thane Water Cut:

ठाणे महापालिकेच्या पाणी पुरवठा विभागातर्फे जलवाहिनीच्या दुरुस्तीचे काम होणार असल्याने दिवा-मुंब्रा प्रभाग समिती अंतर्गत कल्याण फाटा ते शंकर मंदिर या परिसरातील पाणी पुरवठा बुधवार, १० मे रोजी स. १० ते रा. १० या वेळेत बंद राहणार आहे. — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) May 8, 2023

Mumbai might witness severe water cuts as reservoirs supplying water to the city are running low. According to a report published by the Times of India, the water levels in the seven lakes that supplies water to the city have dipped below 25%. With this, the residents of the maximum city may face water cuts as the Monsoon 2023 is still a month away. Gurgaon Water Cut: Water Supply To Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Due to Connection Work of Newly Laid Pipeline at Signature Tower; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

According to the BMC data, Tulsi Lake has a 40% stock, followed by 38.66% in Vihar Lake, 36.34% at Tansa Lake and 32% at Modak Sagar. Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa have 23% and 22% each, and Middle Vaitarna has only 13%. Most of these lakes are located on the outskirts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts, including Thane. The catchment areas of these lakes get filled up during monsoon, and water from these lakes is supplied to the city and suburbs of Mumbai through tunnels and water pipelines.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2023 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).