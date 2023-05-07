The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday took to social media to share an update about the water cut in the city. The Gurugram civic body said that "a 24-hour water supply shutdown is scheduled from 09:00 AM on 09.05.2023 till 09:00 AM of 10.05.202". Reportedly, the water cut has been announced in view of the connection work of the newly laid water supply pipeline at Signature Tower. The GDMA also said that the water supply in more than two dozen residential and industrial areas will be affected for 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. The areas where water supply is likely to be affected include sectors 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 27, 28, 29, 43, DLF 1, 2 and 4, Sushant Lok 1 and 2, South City 1, MG Road, Surya Vihar, Sarhaul, Chakkarpur and Saini Khera. Besides the above-mentioned areas, Udyog Vihar 1-5 and other nearby areas will also be affected. Gurugram Shocker: Property Dealer Shot Dead By Two Unidentified Assailants in Sector-22.

GMDA Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown

Public Notice: A 24-hour water supply shutdown is scheduled from 09:00 AM on 09.05.2023 till 09:00 AM of 10.05.2023, as the connection work of newly laid water supply pipeline at Signature Tower is to be undertaken.@DC_Gurugram @MunCorpGurugram @diprogurugram1 pic.twitter.com/VXM4CSpupi — GMDA (@OfficialGMDA) May 6, 2023

