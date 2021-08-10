Mumbai, August 10: In an incident of online fraud, a woman from Mumbai was duped of Rs 92,000 by a cyber fraudster while she was trying to sell her old sofa online. The woman is a resident of Mumbai’s Chembur area. The fraudster impersonated as a buyer to commit the online fraud. He transferred out the money from the bank account of the victim’s mother-in-law. The incident took place on Thursday, and the complaint was lodged by the woman on Sunday. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Man Duped Of Rs 1.30 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster While Trying To Rent Out His Flat in Pune's Pimri-Chinchwad; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, on August 5, the woman gave na advertisement on the online marketplace, OLX, to sell her old sofa. On the same day, she got a call from the fraudster. He told the victim that he ran a furniture shop in Andheri and had shown interest in buying the sofa. Before conning the woman, he won the trust of the victim. Neeraj Chopra Warns Against Online Fraud, Urges Netizens to Not Disclose PIN, OTP or Bank Account Details to Anyone (Watch Video).

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, the fraudster sent her a voucher and asked her to click on the link sent to her mother-in-law’s Paytm account. After clicking, Rs four were credited to the account. After which, the accused sent another voucher, and when the woman clicked on it, Rs 12,00 got debited from the account.

As the victim told this to the fraudster, he replied that it was a technical glitch. He then sent multiple vouchers. As the woman clicked on the vouchers, a total of 92,000 Rs got swindled from the account in multiple transactions. After which the woman realised that she had been cheated and then approached the police. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

