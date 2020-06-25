Mumbai, June 25: Adding to the woes of residents in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several electric power distribution companies have been giving sleepless night to Mumbaikars over steep hike in power bills. A large number of people across Mumbai, Thane and several areas in Navi Mumbai complained of receiving inflated electricity bills. Several consumers took to Twitter to express their concern and shock over the bill amount for the month of June which ranged from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000.

Some said that the electricity bills were inflated to nearly three times the normal amount while some consumers who irked on receiving the abnormally  high electricity bills raised their concerns on social media sites. Consumers of Navi Mumbai area including Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe,  Kalamboli began raising complaints on this troubling issue with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). According to a report by TOI, many residents in sector 10 in Kharghar have received monthly bills as high as Rs 31,000 against their previous bill amounts which was in the range of Rs 8000 to Rs 9000. Income Tax Return Forms for 2019-20 Notified; Govt Makes Mandatory Disclosure of Electricity Bill Exceeding Rs 1 Lakh.

Many irate consumers took to Twitter and wrote to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Adani Electricity in Mumbai over the hefty electricity bills.

  1. An individual can verify the electricity bill on the official website of  Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) i.e. mahadiscom.in

  2. The consumer will have enter the consumer number on this link billcal.mahadiscom.in/consumerbill/

  3. You can login to the above link with your consumer number and verify your bill.

According to reports, the consumers who complained are the ones who consume the MSEDCL power supply areas in parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. The troubled consumers also included the ones who use the power supply by Adani Electricity and Tata Power in Mumbai. In the last week, Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of the opposition in the state assembly wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray pointing out the issue of inflated electricity bills received by Mumbaikars. He said owing to the lockdown, consumers have been excessively billed by electricity distribution companies.

