Mumbai, June 25: Adding to the woes of residents in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several electric power distribution companies have been giving sleepless night to Mumbaikars over steep hike in power bills. A large number of people across Mumbai, Thane and several areas in Navi Mumbai complained of receiving inflated electricity bills. Several consumers took to Twitter to express their concern and shock over the bill amount for the month of June which ranged from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000.

Some said that the electricity bills were inflated to nearly three times the normal amount while some consumers who irked on receiving the abnormally high electricity bills raised their concerns on social media sites. Consumers of Navi Mumbai area including Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli began raising complaints on this troubling issue with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). According to a report by TOI, many residents in sector 10 in Kharghar have received monthly bills as high as Rs 31,000 against their previous bill amounts which was in the range of Rs 8000 to Rs 9000. Income Tax Return Forms for 2019-20 Notified; Govt Makes Mandatory Disclosure of Electricity Bill Exceeding Rs 1 Lakh.

Many irate consumers took to Twitter and wrote to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Adani Electricity in Mumbai over the hefty electricity bills.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

On an avarage my electricity bill is never more than 3500/- this month they have sent me a bill for 13580/- did I forget to switch something off? — Tushar (@TusharG) June 23, 2020

Electricity bill for month of June is very high my avg consumption over the year is 111 unit but for the month of June it is 571unit that to without any additional untilities kindly look into this matter. @MSEDCL @cebhandup @CMDMSEDCL pic.twitter.com/NtGa54uOuw — Prajapati_Sumit (@S_Prajapati1992) June 22, 2020

In this pandemic Crisis why this electricity Bills are kill I’m not home from last 15 and my bill is ₹11850 I am not able to earn anything and this is all killing me how can it be so much and that too without using it @gautam_adani #electricitybill #mumbai #adanielectricity pic.twitter.com/XRtWYrM7LU — Mohitgangani (@MohitBGangani) June 20, 2020

So I am not the only one whose electricity bill in Mumbai was 4x than the usual for the month of June. Have been freaking out since morning. It's so high that I am scared even to write the number. Antilia mein bhi itna nahi aata hoga yaar. — Vaibhav Munjal (@MunjalVaibhav) June 24, 2020

SCAM ALERT Big scam happening in Mumbai in the name of electricity. Specially in this Pandemic were people r struggling to fullfill their family basic needs, Adani electricity is making a big scam by send this highly charged bills.@Adani_Elec_Mum @gautam_adani @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/g636fMcE4B — vinod singh (@vinodsi79938090) June 17, 2020

Dear sir @uddhavthackeray I m staying in navi Mumbai.V r getting 100-150% extra as per average bill for month of june.Hope u understand.people r losing their job. How could v pay?I request you to plz look into electricity issue. V have hope only from u. — SONIYA ANAND (@SONIYAANAND13) June 24, 2020

People from Mumbai what is your Electricity bill this month? #MSEBLoots What is this loot @MSEDCL?? — RAHUL 🇮🇳 (@brickmetal) June 23, 2020

Got a bill of Rs 31,000 from Tata Power ... had to pay coz they said they will disconnect electricity — Saloni Shukla (@salonishuklaET) June 22, 2020

when you have already charged for 49units*2=98 units for April and May. Then I should be charged for 581-98=483 units..what's going on.. khuli loot hai ye to @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra Please help pic.twitter.com/D8B0Xkoc25 — nishant awasthi (@nishant04021989) June 21, 2020

@CMDMSEDCL @MSEDCL Electricity Bill for 1 month of Rs 21,610.00 ??? Outer Neighbours in our society also hav complained of inflated bill . What’s happening?? kindly check and advise ? Consumer no 000092244440 pic.twitter.com/ibY0KISHRe — Nik_london (@Nikkhat2) June 22, 2020

Dear Sir/ madam, I am staying at Godrej colony , mumbai (Adani electricity Ac no- 101066198) Since March 21st my room has been closed also main switch off but April bill amt is 2150Rs. How is the possible. I can't pay this bill. Send me correct bill. Not fake bill. — jaywantrao nikam (@jaywantraonikam) June 22, 2020

Here's How you Can Verify Your Inflated Bill

An individual can verify the electricity bill on the official website of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) i.e. mahadiscom.in The consumer will have enter the consumer number on this link billcal.mahadiscom.in/consumerbill/ You can login to the above link with your consumer number and verify your bill.

Here's the tweet by MSEDCL:

If U have received high consumption bill Or High amount Bill please visit below Link.....& Check your all Bill details. First avg bills & now reading bills all such bills are correct. You can verify ur bill on below linkhttps://t.co/tlwv8QSvyd — msedcl_ambernath west (@MsedclW) June 21, 2020

According to reports, the consumers who complained are the ones who consume the MSEDCL power supply areas in parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. The troubled consumers also included the ones who use the power supply by Adani Electricity and Tata Power in Mumbai. In the last week, Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of the opposition in the state assembly wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray pointing out the issue of inflated electricity bills received by Mumbaikars. He said owing to the lockdown, consumers have been excessively billed by electricity distribution companies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).