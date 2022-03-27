Nagpur, March 27: Three men have been booked by Umred police on the charges of raping and outraging the modesty of a 40-year-old woman. According to the complainant, the victim who is a resident of Hudkeshwar, had gone with Yadavrao Shreekhande, a resident of Makardhokda, to Umred to purchase a plot.

Shreekhande allegedly mixed a sedative in water while driving her to Umred. Later, he allegedly raped her and made a video, according to a report in Times of India.

Shreekhande then started blackmailing her and his two friends Babul Wankhede, a resident of Shirpur, Umred and Deepak Gajbhiye from Makardhokda - too reportedly exploited her between December 1, 2020 and January 2, the police said. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Four Men Repeatedly Rape Minor Girl After Getting Her Addicted to Drugs; Arrested

The survivor on March 24 approached Wathoda police and filed a complaint against the trio. As the incident took place in Umred, the case was transferred there. The police have booked the trio. Haryana: Rape Accused Kills Self in Bilaspur

Meanwhile, Ramtek police have registered a case against an unidentified mobile user for posting a couple's pornographic image on social media. In February, an unidentified mobile phone user allegedly circulated a pornographic photo of a couple on WhatsApp groups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2022 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).