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Police in Nashik have launched a major investigation after multiple women employees accused colleagues at a private firm of sexual abuse, coercion, and being forced into religious practices, including pressure to convert and consume beef. Police have registered nine cases so far, with six accused arrested, as the incident raises concerns over workplace safety and religious coercion.

The complainants, mostly women aged between 18 and 25, are reported to be from financially vulnerable backgrounds and had joined the company seeking employment. Preliminary findings suggest the alleged incidents may have been ongoing since 2022, prompting authorities to expand the scope of the probe. Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Scandal: Nashik ‘Godman’ Arrested in S*x Assault Case Was Named in 2022 Suicide Note.

Women Allege S*xual Abuse, Pressure to Convert, Pray and Consume Beef

According to police complaints, victims have alleged both physical and mental harassment within the workplace. Statements indicate that some women were allegedly forced to offer prayers associated with another religion, pressured to convert, and compelled to consume beef against their will.

Investigators are also examining claims that a male employee may have been subjected to similar coercion. Officials have not yet confirmed the full extent of the allegations and say the inquiry is ongoing. Arai Village Ghost Rumours: Nashik Police Debunk Viral AI-Generated Photos and Videos Causing Panic.

Cases Registered, Arrests Made

Police have registered multiple cases under charges including molestation, rape, and hurting religious sentiments at local police stations, including Mumbai Naka and Deolali Camp.

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while at least one accused remains absconding. The accused have been remanded to police custody as investigators continue to gather evidence and record statements.

Special Investigation Team Formed

Given the seriousness of the allegations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to handle the case. The probe is being supervised by senior officials, with efforts focused on identifying additional victims and determining whether more individuals were involved. Authorities said both technical and physical evidence are being examined to establish the sequence of events and verify the claims made by complainants.

Following the incident, local authorities have directed private companies across Nashik to strengthen workplace safety measures, particularly for women employees. Institutions have been asked to activate internal grievance redressal mechanisms and ensure compliance with safety norms.

Police have also issued an appeal encouraging victims to come forward, assuring confidentiality. Helplines, including the emergency number 112, have been highlighted for reporting complaints.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).