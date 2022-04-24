New Delhi, April 24: The Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people on 'National Panchayati Raj Day'. Prime Minister Modi said that 'Panchayats' are the pillars of Indian Democracy.

In a series of tweets Naidu said, "On Panchayati Raj Day, I would like to convey my appreciation to all the members of the Panchayats across the country for their incessant efforts in strengthening democracy at the grassroots level by implementing schemes and programmes of the Centre and State Governments."

"Panchayats must play a greater role in integrated rural development by working towards attaining poverty-free, clean, socially secured and well-governed villages," Naidu added.

Greeting people on National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi tweeted, "Panchayats are the pillars of Indian democracy, in whose strength lies the prosperity of the new India. Let us pledge to further empower our panchayats in building a self-reliant India." Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi Addresses 88th Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

On occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the celebrations and address all the Gram Sabhas across the country. Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Palli Panchayat in Jammu's Samba district.

