PM Narendra Modi has begun his address for the the 88th episode of his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. The telecast of the program started at 11 am. One can catch the live telecast of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat here. The "Mann ki Baat" is PM Narendra Modi's monthly radio address, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.

Check tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)