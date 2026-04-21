Residents across most of Navi Mumbai will face a total suspension of water services on Wednesday, April 22. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has scheduled a 12-hour shutdown to facilitate critical infrastructure upgrades and pipeline maintenance. The civic body also cautioned that even after service resumes, supply is expected to remain at low pressure through Thursday, April 23.

Schedule and Nature of Maintenance Due to Water Cut

The water cut is slated to begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 10:00 PM on Wednesday. During this window, engineering teams will carry out several high-priority tasks, including the installation of a new manifold and valves at the Sector-28 pump house in CBD Belapur. Mumbai Water Cut: Parts of South Mumbai To Face 18-Hour Water Supply Shutdown Starting April 22; Check List of Affected Areas.

NMMC Announces 12-Hour Water Cut on April 22

Additionally, technical staff will install new valves at Kalamboli Circle and the Wonder Park area in Nerul Sector-19. A major portion of the work involves the connection of a 900 mm diameter pipeline at Ghansoli Sector-2, a move aimed at improving long-term distribution efficiency across the city.

Areas Facing Water Supply Shutdown on April 22

The shutdown will affect nearly all major residential and commercial hubs under the NMMC's jurisdiction. The primary areas facing a total dry-out on Wednesday evening include:

Belapur and Nerul

Vashi and Sanpada

Turbhe and Koparkhairane

Ghansoli and Airoli

Furthermore, CIDCO-administered nodes such as Kharghar and Kamothe, along with any neighbourhoods directly connected to the main transmission lines, will experience the disruption. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Cargo Warehouse at Gavhan Phata Near JNPA, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Supply Outlook for Thursday, April 23

While the technical work is expected to conclude by late Wednesday night, the NMMC Water Supply Department clarified that the system will take time to reach full pressure. Consequently, both the morning and evening supply cycles on Thursday, April 23, will be delivered at reduced pressure. The NMMC has issued an advisory urging residents to store sufficient water in advance and to use their existing reserves sparingly. This maintenance is part of the city's broader effort to modernise its ageing pipeline network and prevent unplanned leakages in the future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Facebook Account of NMMC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).